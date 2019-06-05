Shekhar Kapur working on 'Pradhanmantri 2'

Filmmaker Kapur, who had a stint on Indian television with "Pradhanmantri", says he is now working on a second season of the show.

had hosted the show, which chronicled changes in the country during the tenures of various Prime Ministers.

His plans for a new season emerged after a tweeted: "Watching 'Pradhanmantri' for the second time. Excellent narration by sir. Storytelling that is reminiscent of early Thank you for your contribution."

The filmmaker commented: "Will be coming up with ' 2' soon. Hope you like that too."

IANS contacted about the project, and he said: "It is under development."

The politics based documentary series was aired on a Hindi news channel.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Kapur had said he was surprised by "how popular it became".

