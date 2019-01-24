Shooting at Florida bank kills 5

A 21-year-old gunman opened fire in a in the US state of and killed five people before surrendering himself to a team, the police said.

The suspect called authorities to say he had opened fire in branch in Florida's small city of on Wednesday. Authorities identified the suspect as resident Zephen Xaver, reported.

Negotiations to try to get the barricaded suspect to leave the were not successful. What followed was a tense standoff with police negotiators that ended when an armoured police vehicle rammed into the bank doors, shattering their glass, according to a video footage.

The police said in a statement that the suspect eventually surrendered to the team at the bank. Video from the scene showed officers inching towards the broken glass with their firearms drawn. They soon emerged with the suspect in handcuffs.

"We've suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime," said police

The police said they were still investigating the motive for what the police called "coldblooded murder". The man was charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

was employed as a correctional at and resigned two weeks ago, according to Patrick Manderfield, a Department of Corrections.

The correctional institution is about 20 miles north of the bank where the shooting occurred.

said company officials "were deeply saddened by the tragic shooting" at the branch.

