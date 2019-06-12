Cyclone Vayu: flight services to be supended across 5 airports in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Flight operations in Gujarat suspended due to Cyclone Vayu
Cyclone Trevor causes Australia power outages, set to strengthen
Cylone Oma strengthens, Australian coast warning triggered
Another cyclone bears down on west Australian coast
Army, IAF teams on standby as 'Vayu' moves closer to Guj coast
-
In the wake of Cyclone Vayu, flight services to some 5 airports in Gujarat will be suspended from midnight on Wednesday.
Accordingly, services to airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla will be ceased from midnight Wednesday to midnight on Thursday.
"The Regional Executive Director (Western Region), AAI and all airport directors inAGujarat have been advised to be in readiness to handle any exigency occurring out ofAthis natural calamity and to issue appropriate NOTAM (notice to airmen) action," AAI said in a statement.
"Equipment and heavy machinery has been moved to safety at respective airports and the airport directors of AAI's Bhuj and Jamnagar Airports have been asked to write to the Indian Air Force to suspend operations of civil flights from these two airports also."
In addition, the decision to suspend operations at AAI's Surat airport will be takenAafter "analysing the weather", AAI said.
--IANS
rv/sn/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU