Singer Miley Cyrus releases 'She is Coming'

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Singer Miley Cyrus has dropped "She is Coming". It's the first of three EPs the singer plans to release before the years end.

The 26-year-old posted a series of black-and-white videos to her Instagram account on Friday announcing the EP's release. Cyrus is seen lying on a bed in a black ball gown and dancing in Gucci lingerie as her songs play, reports foxnews.com.

"She is Coming" is an EP, or extended play, record, which is shorter than a full-length album, and contains six songs, including collaborations with drag superstar Ru Paul and rappers Swae Lee and Ghostface Killah.

The second record, "She is Here", is scheduled to drop by the end of the summer while the final EP, "She is everything", is expected by the end of 2019, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Cyrus' Friday release is the first collection of music she's dropped since her 2017 album, "Younger Now".

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 18:50 IST

