Sirisena names new police chief

Sri Lankan on Monday named a new and appointed a new to the

Senior C.D. Wickremeratne, the second-in-command in the police force, has been appointed the and former has been appointed an to the Defence Ministry, the President's office said.

last week blamed intelligence failures for the April 21 bombings that killed 253 people and promised a major shake-up in the country's security apparatus, news reported.

He had sought resignations from and IGP Pujith Jayasundara amid growing public outrage over the government's apparent failure to act on intelligence reports indicating that Islamist groups were planning to target churches in the island nation.

The resigned on April 25, saying he had systematically "disseminated the intelligence information received about the attacks on the competent officials and departments" and that he had complied with his duties.

Meanwhile, Jayasundara has been sent on compulsory leave, quoted sources as saying.

The occupies the third position in the chain of command of office after the country's President, who also holds the post of

Last week, said that there were as many as 140 Islamic State suspects in the country and 70 of them had already been apprehended.

The recent bombings were the worst attacks since the Sri Lankan civil war between Tamil guerrillas and the government ended in 2009.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)