Odisha records 35% polling (2nd Ld)(1 p.m.)

Despite rising temperature and EVM glitches, Odisha on Monday witnessed about 35 per cent in six hours in the fourth and final phase of voting in the state, said an

Polling is being held in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies and 41 Assembly segments under them.

Earlier, technical glitches were reported at several booths delaying the polling process.

Three polling officials were suspended by Collector Ranjan Kumar Das for allegedly influencing voters.

In Binjharpur, Presiding Officers of booth number 191 Baikunthanath Mallick and booth number 135 Dhirendranath Tripathy were suspended for influencing voters, besides in Sukinda, fourth of booth number 196 Janardhan Prusty was also removed.

Villagers in several assembly constituencies have boycotted the polling protesting against the district administration for failing to provide basic facilities in their areas.

Voters of Baragadia Dalitsahi in constituency boycotted the polls against the inaction of the administration to shift them from Kalinganagar industrial area in district.

Similarly, villagers of Dokadiha under Bahalada block in district boycotted the alleging the absence of basic facilities in the region.

