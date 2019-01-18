Smriti Irani dares Rahul Gandhi to repeat anti-national slogan in public

Days after questioned the need for a law, dared his to repeat the slogan 'Bharat tere tukde honge" in public.

"The publicly stood with such forces (anti-India) and publicly supported the statement of 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. Would they have guts to stand out in public and repeat that slogan against and interests of " told a press conference.

She said on the one hand the BJP led government at the Centre has resolved to ensure a strong and resurgent India, on the other, the continued to support those who shouted, on the streets of the national capital, 'Bharat tere tukde honge'.

She also refuted Congress P. Chidambaram's charges on fighter jet deal and accused the opposition party of falsehood for political benefits.

"The has issued its statement, the has spoken on it, the (CAG) has access to all files...for those who use this for their own political ends, yeh public hai sab janti hai (the public knows it all)," she said.

Chidambaram had earlier accused of compromising national security in the deal by "denying" to the IAF 90 aircraft it desperately needed and "gifted" Dassault Rs 186 crore more per aircraft at the cost of the public exchequer in the deal it signed with

Asked about Mamata Banerjee's rally in Kolkata, which is likely to be attended by various opposition leaders, said that opposition parties are showing that they alone cannot fight BJP.

"From that platform they are trying to reveal their failures as they don't have guts to give us a fight," she said quoting Prime Minister's remarks that the country wants a "majboot" and not a "majboor" government.

On government being accused of lying to the where it shared details of 51 women who had entered Sabarimala, Irani said as a citizen, she will appeal to the apext court to look into the facts of the matter.

