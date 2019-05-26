Smriti Irani reaches Amethi, 7 suspects detained in aide's murder

reached on Sunday afternoon to meet the family of Surendra Singh, a former village head who was shot dead early on Sunday.

met the family members of the deceased and attended the cremation.

Surendra Singh's son told reporters: "We could not see the perpetrators but it is clear that workers are behind this. My father was actively campaigning for and the BJP."

The brother of the deceased, Rajendra Singh, also termed it a political killing. He said that his brother wielded considerable influence in his village as well as in adjoining villages and this led to his murder.

The post-mortem of the deceased was carried out in after which the body was brought to A large number of BJP leaders were present outside the post-mortem house and in

Mohsin Raza, who is in charge of Amethi, said the killers would be arrested within 24 hours.

of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh said that seven suspects had been detained in connection with the murder and were being interrogated.

He said the police had got crucial leads in the matter. Three companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) had been deployed in Barauliya village where the murder took place.

has directed the DGP to ensure the arrest of the killers at the earliest.

was shot dead while he was sleeping outside his house. The assailants came on motorbikes and sprayed him with bullets.

--IANS

amita/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)