One arrested in BJP worker murder case in Bengal

A 25-year-old youth has been arrested after a man said to be a (BJP) supporter was shot dead in West Bengal's district following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, police said on Sunday.

was shot outside his home at Chakdaha on Friday night and was declared brought dead at a hospital. A political blame-game on the issue has erupted between the and Trinamool

"Bharat Biswas, 25, alias was arrested on Saturday. He was produced at the court on Sunday," said a of district.

Asked whether the incident has any political link, the said that the police "didn't find any political connection in the preliminary stage" of investigations into the murder.

While being taken to court, Biswas told reporters that he was present at the spot on the day of the murder but was busy surfing on his mobile phone.

"I fled from the area when a boy named shot Shantu. I was very scared," he said.

"The accused was known to the deceased. As for the rest, everything is under investigation," the said.

Claiming that Ghosh had defected from Trinamool Congress, activists blocked a national highway and railway tracks for about two hours on Saturday, causing major disruption of in the Sealdah division.

also claimed that the was targeted by the Trinamool as he had worked hard for the saffron party during the Lok Sabha polls.

When asked about the incident, Chief Minister blamed it on infighting in the BJP.

