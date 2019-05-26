Smriti Irani's supporter shot dead in Amethi (2nd Lead)

A former village head, known to be close to the newly elected Smriti Irani, was shot dead in Baraulia village in Uttar Pradesh's district on Sunday.

Surendra Singh was killed by the bike-borne assailants while he was sleeping outside his house.

Singh was taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to He succumbed to his injuries while on his way.

of Police (SSP) said that some people have been detained in connection with the murder and further investigations are on.

Sources said that Singh had worked for Irani during the recently concluded

The police are yet to find a motive behind the killing. Raids are being conducted in adjoining villages to trace the accused.

A heavy deployment of forces has been made in the village in view of prevailing tension.

On May 24, a member of the zila panchayat had been shot dead in Ghazipur.

--IANS

amita/ksk

