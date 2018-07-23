Snapchat to shut down its digital payment service 'Snapcash'

Photo-messaging app is reportedly terminating its digital payment service "Snapcash" on August 30, ending its four-year long partnership with US-based company "Square".

"Yes, we're discontinuing the 'Snapcash' feature as of August 30, 2018. 'Snapcash' was our first product created in partnership with another company - 'Square'. We're thankful for all the Snapchatters who used Snapcash for the last four years and for Square's partnership," quoted a spokesperson as saying late on Sunday.

"Snapcash" used the regular number, expiration date and card verification value (CVV) of a debit card, allowing Snapchatters to shop, send and recieve money without having to leave the app.

The feature, however, did not allow cancellation of payments once the process was completed.

Even though the purpose of the feature was purely for user-convenience, it was exploited by users who offered adult content in exchange for payments through "Snapcash". The misuse could have caused Snapchat serious legal and PR problems.

