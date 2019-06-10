Fight against terrorism at heart of our priorities: French minister

-
The fight against terrorism is at the heart of France's priorities and the country will stay alongside India in this battle, French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event here, Lemoyne said that France was "committed at the international level to fight against terrorism and financing terrorism".
"The fight against terrorism is at the heart of our priorities. France is with India in this fight. And I think we must address different things. Cyber security, for example, is crucial in the road map. The fight against financing terror is a every day fight and we have a strong relation in that field," Lemoyne said.
Answering a query on the Rafale fighter jet deal, Lemoyne said it was a tool for strengthening the sovereignty of India and that the French government did not care about the controversies.
"We don't care about controversies. We have cooperation, we have a road map. We just want to deliver," he said.
He was asked if the controversy over the Rafale deal was settled as the Modi government had returned to power.
Lemoyne said it was in the national interest of the two countries to be more sovereign.
The Congress had made several allegations against the Modi government over the cost of the Rafale deal, claiming that it was much higher compared to the price negotiated by the UPA government.
