Sonowal faces protests over Citizenship bill

Much to his embarrassment, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday faced protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at his home constituency Majuli.
Members of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) observed Monday as a "black day" in Majuli when Sonowal arrived in the river island to take part in a meeting with party leaders over the forthcoming Mising Autonomous Council on January 21.
The members of Yuba Chatra Parishad hoisted black flags across the river island and demonstrated with black flags.
They shouted slogans like "Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Go Back" and "Down with Citizenship Amendments Bill".
In 2016, Sonowal contested from the Majuli Assembly seat and won with a huge margin against the Congress. Later, the government upgraded the river island into a district from a subdivision of Horvath district.
On Monday, Sonowal released a DVD 'Majulli-O-Majuli' sung and video-graphed on the river island at a simple function held at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner's Office.
The DVD features songs written by Anuradha Das and sung by the eminent Sangita Kakoti.
Lauding their efforts, Sonowal said the DVD was a good venture in projecting Majuli as an island and epicentre of Vaishnavite culture and a land of harmonious co-existence.
