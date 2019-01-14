Sonowal faces protests over Citizenship bill

Much to his embarrassment, on Monday faced protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) at his home constituency

Members of Asom Jatiyatabadi (AJYCP) observed Monday as a "black day" in when arrived in the river island to take part in a meeting with party leaders over the forthcoming Mising on January 21.

The members of hoisted black flags across the river island and demonstrated with black flags.

They shouted slogans like " Sarbananda Sonowal, Go Back" and "Down with Citizenship Amendments Bill".

In 2016, contested from the Assembly seat and won with a huge margin against the Later, the government upgraded the river island into a district from a subdivision of district.

On Monday, Sonowal released a DVD 'Majulli-O-Majuli' sung and video-graphed on the river island at a simple function held at the conference hall of

The DVD features songs written by and sung by the eminent Sangita Kakoti.

Lauding their efforts, Sonowal said the DVD was a good venture in projecting Majuli as an island and epicentre of Vaishnavite culture and a land of harmonious co-existence.

--IANS

ah/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)