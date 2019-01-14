Modi to inaugurate road project in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kerala on Tuesday to inaugurate a road project in Kollam, and later to pay a visit to the Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, according to a statement.
In Kollam, Modi will inaugurate 13-km Kollam bypass on the National Highway 66, which will reduce travel time between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, decongesting traffic in Kollam town.
The cost of the two-lane road project, which includes 3 major bridges over the Ashtamudi lake, having a total length of 1,540 metres, is Rs 352 crore.
It will be the third official visit of the Prime Minister to Kollam. His first visit to the city was in December 2015, when he unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister of Kerala R. Sankar, and later he paid a visit in April 2016 after a fire tragedy.
During his visit to the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Modi is likely to unveil a plaque to mark the launch of some visitor facilities.
