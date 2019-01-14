Jordan King visits Iraq

King Abdullah II of Jordan arrived in the Iraqi capital on Monday to hold talks with the country's leadership, the media reported.
The Jordanian King was received by Iraqi President Barham Salih at Baghdad airport and the two were scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss political and economic issues, Xinhua news agency reported.
Abdullah II was also expected to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.
