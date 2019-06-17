South Korea U-20 football team receives hero's welcome

The U-20 male team was on Monday accorded a hero's welcome on its return from where it finished runner-up in the U-20 World Cup, the country's best ever result in the men's section in any category at the world stage.

Hundreds of thousands of fans received the players at the in western Seoul, despite a 1-3 defeat to in the final in on Saturday, news reported.

The Reds, nickname of the South Korean team owing to their red jersey, were then welcomed in a ceremony attended by the public and the media.

The spotlight was on Lee Kang-in, who plays for in Spain's La Liga, who was awarded the Golden Ball after being judged of the tournament.

Lee, 18, played a pivotal role in his team's campaign, scoring two goals, including one in the final, and providing four assists.

The team's coach, Chung Jung-yong, told reporters that he has asked Lee to try and win the next U-20 in 2021, which he would still be eligible to play.

The South Korean team was the revelation of the tournament, emerging from a group stage where it was lumped with favorites such as and Argentina, and defeating Japan, and enroute the final.

Against Ukraine, took the lead in the fifth minute, thanks to a penalty scored by Lee, but were outfought by the Ukrainians as scored two goals and added a third to take home the winners' trophy.

The best results by the men's team at a until now had been a fourth-place finish in the senior in 2002, and in the U-20 category in 1983 in

Only the women's team has achieved World Cup glory, winning in the U-17 category in 2010.

The frenzy surrounding the team's performance in has led some to send to the to exempt the current U-20 players from conscription or compulsory military service in the country.

