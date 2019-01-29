South Korean defender Kim Min Jae joins Beijing Guoan

South Korean defender Kim Min Jae has completed his move from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to Beijing Guoan, the Chinese Super League side announced here on Tuesday.
Kim, the defender who made 60 appearances for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in a two-year spell, helped the South Korea National League giants win two domestic titles as a regular player, reports Xinhua news agency.
Kim was called up by the South Korean national team for the first time in 2017 as his speed, strength and technical ability secured him a starting spot. He just finished the 2019 Asian Cup campaign with South Korea, scoring two goals in group stage, including a bullet header against China.
"His arrival will improve our level on both ends," said Beijing Guoan in a statement.
Kim will wear jersey No. 2 at Guoan next season.
--IANS
gau/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU