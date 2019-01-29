South Korean defender Kim Min Jae joins Beijing Guoan

South Korean defender Jae has completed his move from to Beijing Guoan, the side announced here on Tuesday.

Kim, the defender who made 60 appearances for in a two-year spell, helped the giants win two domestic titles as a regular player, reports

Kim was called up by the South Korean national team for the first time in 2017 as his speed, strength and technical ability secured him a starting spot. He just finished the 2019 Asian Cup campaign with South Korea, scoring two goals in group stage, including a bullet header against

"His arrival will improve our level on both ends," said Beijing Guoan in a statement.

Kim will wear jersey No. 2 at Guoan next season.

--IANS

gau/bg

