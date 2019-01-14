Special weather services for Kumbh Mela

-
Union Minister of Earth Sciences and Environment Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched special weather services for people visiting Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela between January and March.
Speaking at the launch here, the Minister said the government had installed four Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) at four locations in Prayagraj and one mobile AWS to provide information of the prevailing weather in real-time and forecast weather three days in advance.
"The real-time location-specific weather information will not only be very helpful for the local and state authorities in the efficient management of the entire event but also benefit the pilgrims by keeping them abreast of the latest weather information," he said.
Besides, a mobile application named "Kumbh Mela Weather Service" was also launched by the Minister.
The app would disseminate live weather information like temperature, humidity, rainfall and winds as observed in the locations where AWS would be installed.
"The app will also provide weather forecast and warnings if any for Prayagraj three days in advance. The mobile app will be available for download from Google Store," a release said.
For the AWSes, Allahabad University, Delhi Public School, G.B. Pant Institute of Social Science and Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences have been selected to observe real-time weather.
