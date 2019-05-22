Spice Mobility's FY19 consolidated revenue up 34%

Spice Mobility has reported a 34 per cent rise in its consolidated revenue for financial year 2018-19 (FY 2018-19) on a year-on-year basis.

Its revenue stood at Rs 376.68 crore, against the previous year's Rs 280.52 crore, the company said in a statement.

It reported a net profit of Rs 9.08 crore, against the loss of Rs 44.70 crore in FY 2017-18.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of 15 per cent of the paid-up equity capital of the company for the year ended March 31, subject to shareholders' approval.

The company said that it had launched its digital initiatives in the last 12 months under the "DiGiSPICE" brand.

