Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit declines 82.78% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Finance shares jump 4 pc after Q4 earnings
Bajaj Finance shares continue to gain; jump 6 pc post earnings
IPL 2019: Bajaj Finserv is back with the second phase of #EMINetworkPowerplay contest
Bajaj Finance Q4 net profit surges 50 pc to Rs 1,114 cr
Bajaj Finance shares continue to gain; jump nearly 6%
-
Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 30.95 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv declined 82.78% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 116.90% to Rs 307.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 141.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 74.89% to Rs 423.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 241.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales30.9530.29 2 423.05241.90 75 OPM %-12.2838.79 -71.3965.40 - PBDT3.9014.29 -73 327.54168.57 94 PBT3.4613.94 -75 325.99167.21 95 NP1.8110.51 -83 307.17141.62 117
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU