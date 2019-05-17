Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit declines 82.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 30.95 crore

Net profit of Finserv declined 82.78% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.90% to Rs 307.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 141.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 74.89% to Rs 423.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 241.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

