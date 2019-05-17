Bajaj Finance shares continue to gain; jump 6 pc post earnings

Shares of Finance registered gains for the second straight day Friday, rising 6 per cent, after the company reported 50 per cent jump in net profit for March 2019 quarter.

The scrip gained 6.09 per cent to close at Rs 3,301.20 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 6.52 per cent to Rs 3,314.95 -- its 52-week high.

The scrip was the top gainer among the BSE 30-frontline companies.

At the NSE, shares climbed 5.94 per cent to close at Rs 3,295.

On the traded volume front, 3 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 58 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Shares of Finance Thursday climbed 4 per cent.

Finance Thursday reported 50 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,114 crore for March 2019 quarter.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 743 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 4,887.76 crore from Rs 3,424.99 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

