SpiceJet adds 100th aircraft to its fleet

Budget on Sunday said it has added a new 737 aircraft to its fleet, taking its total strength to 100 aircraft.

is the fourth domestic to have 100 aircraft in its fleet, after Air India, IndiGo, and the now grounded

Its fleet now comprises of 68 737s, 30 Q-400s and two 737 freighter aircraft, said in a statement. The operates 575 average daily flights to 62 destinations - 53 domestic and nine international.

The airline says it has added 23 planes and over 100 new flights over the past one month.

SpiceJet had placed a $22 billion order for 205 aircraft planes with Boeing in 2015 and had followed it up with a $1.7 billion order for 50 Q400 planes.

