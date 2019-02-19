SpiceJet to start 12 new domestic flights from March 31

on Tuesday stated that it will start 12 new direct flights on its domestic network from March 31, 2019.

" is the first Indian carrier to introduce daily direct flights on the Bhopal-Surat-Bhopal, Gorakhpur-Mumbai- and Jaipur-Dharamshala- sectors," the said in its statement.

The also announced on Tuesday that it will start two new flights on Delhi- route as well as on Bhopal- route.

It will also be flying a new daily flight from March 31 between and

" is celebrating the launch by announcing an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 2499 on Bhopal- sector, Rs 3299 on the Bhopal- sector, Rs 3457 on the Bhopal- sector, Rs 4399 on Gorakhpur- sector and Rs 4099 on Jaipur-Dharamshala and Rs 3699 on Dharmshala - routes" the said in its statement.

The airline would be deploying a mix of its fleet of 737 and Q-400 aircraft on these new routes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)