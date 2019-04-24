Spotlight on personalities in UP's fourth phase

The fourth phase of will focus more on political personalities than on parties in the 13 seats where polling will be held on April 29.

The 13 seats are Kannauj, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farukkhabad, Etawah, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, and

Among these Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Misrikh, and are reserved seats. For the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the five reserved seats provide a major challenge since the BSP has been losing on reserved seats over the years.

In 2014, the had won all seats, barring Kannauj, where Dimple Yadav had won on a Samajwadi ticket, albeit with a slender margin.

Dimple Yadav now faces the challenge of retaining her seat in face of the tough challenge posed to her by candidate If Dimple Yadav manages to retain the seat for her party for the eight consecutive times, she will have a lot to thank the BSP for her win.

In Farukkhabad, it is former who is battling to make a comeback into centre stage After his defeat in 2014, Khurshid has been keeping a low profile and his supporters want to see him back in action.

After denying Murli Manohar Joshi the ticket, the is facing a tough challenge in Satyadev Pachauri, contesting the seat, is facing resistance from party cadres, making the electoral battle easier for candidate and former

In Etawah, the BJP has fielded its from Agra, This has again left the cadres upset. The denial of ticket to sitting Ashok Dohre, who is now the candidate on the same seat, is another factor that is troubling the BJP.

says: "I am thankful to the and the results will prove that the scales have tilted in my favour."

In Unnao, BJP Sakshi Maharaj, known for his controversial remarks, is seeking re-election but Annu Tandon of Congress is giving him a run for his votes.

Sakshi Maharaj, however, is boisterously over-confident and says, "Every person with a conscience and a golden heart will vote for me. I am going to get elected with a record margin this time."

In Shahjahanpur, the BJP has denied ticket to its and replaced her with that has made party workers recede into their homes.

This phase, in fact, is rather troublesome for the BJP since it has changed six of the 12 candidates, causing ripples of discontent among its cadres.

