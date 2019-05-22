Taliban leader among 16 killed in Afghan air raids

As many as 16 militants, including one of their local leaders, were killed in a series of air-strikes in Afghanistan's province, officials said on Wednesday.

The air raids took place in the Marja and Sangin districts of on Tuesday, leaving 16 militants, including one of their local leaders named alias Dulgay Mishar dead, provincial governor's was cited as saying by

Five militant hideouts were also destroyed in the raids, the said, adding the operation targeting militants' hideouts would continue.

Zawak said no casualties were inflicted on the government forces or civilians during the raids.

militants fighting government forces in the region didn't comment on the report.

--IANS

soni/pcj

