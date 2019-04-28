Sri Lanka hotel bombers' brother arrested

The elder brother of two suicide bombers who blew themselves up at two hotels in the bombings in was arrested during a raid in on Sunday, police said.

Sources said that Mohamed Ifran Ahmed was arrested in a house at the Mahawila Scheme, reports

The police also recovered a German-manufactured air gun and two swords from Ahmed's possession.

Following the bombings, the police took into custody after his two sons were found to have been among those who carried out the that killed 253 people.

The two suicide bombers blew themselves up at the and the

Two more of Ibrahim's sons were also arrested while another one is on the run.

Ibrahim has a total of nine children.

--IANS

ksk/mr

