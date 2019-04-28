Sri Lanka hotel bombers' brother arrested

-
The elder brother of two suicide bombers who blew themselves up at two hotels in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka was arrested during a raid in Dematagoda on Sunday, police said.
Sources said that Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Ifran Ahmed was arrested in a house at the Mahawila Scheme, reports the Daily Mirror.
The police Special Task Force also recovered a German-manufactured air gun and two swords from Ahmed's possession.
Following the bombings, the police took spice trader Mohamed Ibrahim into custody after his two sons were found to have been among those who carried out the attacks that killed 253 people.
The two suicide bombers blew themselves up at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel and the Shangri-La Hotel.
Two more of Ibrahim's sons were also arrested while another one is on the run.
Ibrahim has a total of nine children.
