UAE-based Indian couple narrowly escaped SL attacks

A Dubai-based Indian couple narrowly escaped the blast at Colombos Grand hotel, which was one of the eight targets of the April 21 serial bombings in Sri Lanka, the media reported on Sunday.

and his wife, were in the island nation for a business trip and were staying at the Grand where a bomb had gone off while the Sunday breakfast buffet was being served, reports

Abhinav, who grew up in like his wife Naroop, told that he has travelled out of the only twice and both times, he witnessed horrific hate crimes that were essentially religious terrorism.

The first such experience was in in 2008 when terrorists carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks.

"I was in in 2008 studying for medicine. It was a horrible five- or six-day ordeal."

Speaking of his ordeal, Chari said: "On Sunday, we went to church. In the middle of the service, the made an announcement, requesting people to leave the church premises...

"After we left the church we got into a taxi to go get some breakfast because that is what we would normally do after mass. We started noticing a commotion on the roads and decided it was better to go back to the hotel.

"When we reached there we saw everyone out on the lawn. We thought it was just some sort of security protocol"

Navroop told Gulf News: "It was too soon to know anything on the news or social media, we still hadn't registered the scale of the incident. I could not believe what was happening in front of us. It was all like a movie..."

The deadly bombings that targeted churches and hotels, most of them in Colombo, claimed the lives of 253 people and injured over 500 others, in the bloodiest attacks in since the civil war ended a decade ago.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)