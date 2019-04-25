Sri Lanka Police hunt for six after suicide bombings

The Sri Lanka Police on Thursday released photographs of six young suspects - three males and three females - wanted in connection with the Easter Sunday suicide bombings.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sought public assistance to trace the six.
The six were identified as: Mohammad Ivuhaim Sadiq Abdul Haq, Mohammed Ivuhaim Shaid Abdul Haq and Mohammed Casim Mohammed Rilwan (all men) and Fatima Latif, Pulasthini Rajendran alias Sarah, Abdul Cader Fatima Kadir (all women).
Sri Lankan authorities have blamed a local radical Muslim group for the bombings which killed and injured hundreds although the attacks were claimed by the Islamic State/
--IANS
mr/
