Apple Services hit 390 mn paid subscriptions

Paid subscriptions for business reached a record high of over 390 million at the end of March -- an increase of 30 million in the last quarter alone, the company's has said.

"In fact, we had our best quarter ever for the App Store, and our business and we set new March quarter revenue records for AppleCare and Apple Pay," Cook told analysts during the earnings call on Tuesday.

Apple Pay transaction volume more than doubled year-over-year.

"We're on track to reach 10 billion transactions this calendar year. Apple Pay is now available in 30 markets and we expect to be live in 40 markets by the end of the year," Cook announced.

Beginning in mid-May, the all-new app will bring together the different ways to discover and watch shows, movies, sports news and more in one app across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, smart TVs and

"Coming this fall, Apple TV+ will be the new home for the world's most creative storytellers, featuring exclusive original shows, movies and documentaries," Cook said.

The company recently announced -- the world's first game subscription service for mobile and desktop.

"With over 100 new games, all with no ads or ad tracking, no additional purchases and respect for user privacy, we've created a service for players of all age's, kids to teens to adults and one that families can enjoy together," Cook added.

