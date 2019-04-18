Sunny Thursday morning in Delhi

It was a cool but sunny Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum recorded five notches below the season's average at 17.1 degrees Celsius, the said.

The maximum was likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, an (IMD) said, adding the day would remain clear and there were no chances of rain.

On Wednesday, the city recorded of 1.6 mm of rain. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 73 per cent.

On Wednesday, the maximum was 29.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 19, five notches below.

--IANS

spk/in

