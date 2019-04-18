JUST IN
Sunny Thursday morning in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

It was a cool but sunny Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded five notches below the season's average at 17.1 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said, adding the day would remain clear and there were no chances of rain.

On Wednesday, the city recorded of 1.6 mm of rain. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 73 per cent.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 29.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 19, five notches below.

Thu, April 18 2019. 09:48 IST

