11 killed in unseasonal thunderstorms in Maharashtra

At least 11 persons, including a woman, have been killed in different parts of in the past 72 hours, besides four others last week, following thunderstorms accompanied by and rains, officials said here on Wednesday.

Among the victims were at least nine who were struck by between Sunday and Tuesday, and four others were killed by bolts on April 4-5.

The victims include three from Nashik's Vajhgaon, Akrale and Ayane villages on April 16.

A shed adjacent to a farmer's house in Indapur caught fire after lightning and winds in which at least a dozen hens, seven goats and two cows perished.

A man was struck fatally by lightning at Mauje Bhorwadi in on Monday and another farmhouse caught flames killing at least nine cattle in Lakhiwari village.

Similarly on Sunday night, three farmers of Manori village and a woman were hit by lightning, while a man was killed when a falling tree crushed him in Mauje Malegaon.

Parts of Mumbai and suburbs, Thane, and Palghar had experienced showers on Sunday-Monday.

The (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds at various places in Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad on Wednesday.

Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Solapur earlier in the day, expressed grief over these deaths and assured full help from the government to the victims and their families.

