Yogi welcomes interim budget, Akhilesh calls it 'bundle of lies'

-
ALSO READ
BJP fulfilled 'Electrification' promise: Piyush Goyal
Got rid of Railway budget to remove political interference: Piyush Goyal
Budget will reflect PM's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Narendra Singh Tomar
Piyush Goyal leaves for North Block ahead of Interim Budget presentation
Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal arrives at Ministry of Finance
-
The interim budget presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha on Friday brought mixed reactions from political parties in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the proposals in the budget and said that "this was a budget that would fulfil the dreams of the middle class and take India on the path of becoming 'new India'".
He also said that the budget had taken good care of all sections of the society. "The budgetary provisions will help the farmers, the labour class, and the Union government needs to be patted for it," he stated.
In contrast, however, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav billed the interim budget as "everything but true".
"The budgetary provisions are a bundle of lies" he said. He also blamed the Modi government for the "highest unemployment rate in 45 years".
"The youth will take revenge on the false promises and joblessness in the Lok Sabha elections," said Yadav.
--IANS
md/rs/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU