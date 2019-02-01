JUST IN
Yogi welcomes interim budget, Akhilesh calls it 'bundle of lies'

IANS  |  Lucknow 

The interim budget presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha on Friday brought mixed reactions from political parties in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the proposals in the budget and said that "this was a budget that would fulfil the dreams of the middle class and take India on the path of becoming 'new India'".

He also said that the budget had taken good care of all sections of the society. "The budgetary provisions will help the farmers, the labour class, and the Union government needs to be patted for it," he stated.

In contrast, however, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav billed the interim budget as "everything but true".

"The budgetary provisions are a bundle of lies" he said. He also blamed the Modi government for the "highest unemployment rate in 45 years".

"The youth will take revenge on the false promises and joblessness in the Lok Sabha elections," said Yadav.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 17:08 IST

