Supernovas opt to bowl against Trailblazers (Toss)

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Trailblazers in the first match of the Women's T20 challenge at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Monday.
The Trailblazers will be led by Smriti Mandhana and both the sides will next play Velocity in their second league match.
Playing XI:
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Stafanie Taylor, Harleen Deol, Suzie Bates, Ravi Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Sophie Ecclestone, Shakera Selman, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Supernovas: Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Sophie Devine, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Anuja Patil, Natalie Sciver, Lea Tahuhu, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav
