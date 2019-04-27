Swiggy delivers over 1.5 mn orders a month on cycles

Swiggy, domestic ordering and delivery platform, on Saturday said it delivers over 1.5 million orders every month on mechanical cycles. It has a fleet of over 1.7 lakh delivery partners in more than 120 cities.

"A couple of years back we initiated concerted efforts to make deliveries more sustainable for the environment. With close to 10,000 delivery partners on cycles each day, we have found that in some cities the for a delivery partner on cycles is lesser than bikes," Srivats TS, Vice-President, Marketing, Swiggy, said in a statement.

"With the future heading towards more eco-friendly modes of transport, cycle and EV logistics will be the next game changer in and Swiggy wants to be at the forefront of driving that change," Srivats said.

Twenty per cent of these Swiggy delivery partners are present in tier 2 and tier 3 cities like Surat, Belgaum, and Lucknow, the statement said.

