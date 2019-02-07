High-risk HPV contribute to increased CVD risk: Study

While human (HPV) have been linked to cancer, with high-risk strains of the virus might also increase the fear of (CVD), especially among women with or other cardiovascular problems, according to a new research.

Certain strains of are considered high risk because they can increase the probability of vaginal, vulvar, penile, mouth, throat and

The study showed that women with high-risk were 22 per cent more likely than uninfected women to develop

In addition, women with were nearly two-thirds more likely to develop and those with and high-risk were nearly twice as likely to develop the disorder, showed results published in Circulation Research: Journal of the

Conversely, slightly more than 7 per cent of the women without developed

Interestingly, women who smoked, consumed alcohol and reported being physically active were also more likely to have high-risk HPV. In contrast, higher education - college degree or more - was associated with a decreased likelihood of having high-risk HPV.

"A better understanding of high-risk HPV as a risk factor for and possible combined effects of high-risk HPV, and in increasing cardiovascular disease risk may help improve preventive strategies and patient outcomes," said Seungho Ryu, at in South Korea.

Further studies are required to identify specific high-risk HPV genotypes that may contribute to cardiovascular disease and to examine whether vaccine strategies to reduce for prevention may also help reduce CVD, suggested the study.

For the study, researchers included 63,411 women aged 30 or older without

--IANS

pb/rtp/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)