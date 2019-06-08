Indian boxers out on exposure trips to Italy, Ireland and Incheon

With a packed schedule coming up in July followed by the World Championships later in the year, Indian boxers are currently out on an exposure tour of Italy, and Korea as part of preparations for the upcoming tournaments.

The top boxers of the individual weight categories are undergoing training in currently along with boxers from six top European nations. Before that, a bilateral training camp and series of friendly matches were held against the Italian team. This 15-day long exposure trip will end on June 12.

The objective of this exposure camp is to help Indian boxers gain valuable experience as they spar with elite boxers from USA, Germany, Holland, Romania, and

India's top male and gold medallist at the recently concluded Open, said, "We had a stint in before coming here. Here, in the past couple of days, we had some great opportunity to study some of the top boxers of these elite teams and take stalk individually on the areas that we need to improve upon.

"We are closely working with the coaches and working to improve and develop our game physically and mentally."

Another team of 35 boxers, comprising 20 men and 15 women pugilists are currently in Incheon, Korea for a week-long training camp. With major championships coming up next month in and Indonesia, these exposure opportunities will be critical for India's medal-winning hopes.--IANS

bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)