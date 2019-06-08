TVS official sponsor of Bangladesh football team

on Saturday announced its sponsorship tie up with the Federation (BFF) for a period of two years. As a first step, the official Asian jersey for the team with branding was handed over to and to the rest of the team.

TVS Auto Bangladesh, the distribution of TVS Motor Company, will be sponsoring the for the next two years through Qualifiers, Asian Cup Qualifiers, International Friendlies and the BFF TVS Auto will also sponsor the in which 13 top clubs participate.

Commenting on the association, R. Dilip, Senior Vice President, said, "We, at TVS Motor Company, have always been committed to driving initiatives which resonate strongly with the youth of Bangladesh who form a substantial chunk of our customer base. We are happy to associate with the Bangladesh Team and encourage their endeavour towards making a mark on the international platform. While this is our first association with Football in the country, we have a long history of supporting in Bangladesh - our key market. We wish the team the very best!"

Elaborating on the nature of the association, Ikram Hussain, MD, TVS Auto Bangladesh said, "It gives us immense pleasure to become the official sponsor partners of the Bangladesh National Football Team. Football is the second biggest sport in Bangladesh in terms of fan following which draws interest across the country from diverse age bands and has unparalleled reach. TVS Motor has always focused on strategies that vary based on the audience and we believe that this association will resonate with our group of two-wheeler customers."

The association begins with The Asian The First Round is held in two segments. Six of the seven matches of the first segment were held on June 6, 2019 and the second segment of the first round will conclude on June 11, 2019.

