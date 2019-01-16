JUST IN
Bieber's mother raves over son's new wife Hailey Baldwin

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Pop star Justin Bieber's mother raved over her son's new wife Hailey Baldwin in an adorable selfie.

On Tuesday, Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette shared a sweet selfie of herself with Baldwin, 21.

"What a gift!" Mallette, 43, wrote adding a heart-eyed emoji.

In the shot, Baldwin can be seen planting a kiss on Mallette's cheek

"Love you," Baldwin, who secretly married Bieber, 24, at a New York City courthouse in September, commented on the post.

Earlier on Tuesday, the newlyweds were spotted in Los Angeles wearing matching pink ensembles.

Bieber sported a pink hoodie paired with black sweatpants and Vans. Meanwhile, Baldwin rocked a pink tracksuit, white sneakers and pulled her newly dyed pink tresses into a sleek bun.

Although the couple officially tied the knot a few months ago, they plan on having an intimate ceremony for friends and family - but they're in no rush.

Bieber and Baldwin initially eyed a January bash but will likely push to a later month.

