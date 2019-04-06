Tata Steel output up 46%, sales grow 56% in Q4FY19

on Saturday said its operations posted highest at 4.47 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of FY19, growing 46 per cent year-on-year.

Sales volume for the quarter increased by 56 per cent to 4.73 million tonnes compared with 3.03 million tonnes in Q4FY18, and posted a 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.

" operations achieved the highest ever in the fourth quarter of FY19, driven by better plant availability across the locations, including ramp up at BSL," the company said.

According to provisional data, its Indian operation clocked a 35 per cent growth in to 16.79 million tonnes against 12.48 million tonnes in FY18, and sales volume soared to 16.27 million tonnes in FY19, up 34 per cent over 12.15 million tonnes in FY18.

Automotive and special products sales crossed 2 million tonnes plus in FY19.

In 2018, the acquired Bhushan Steel, now renamed Currently, Tata Steel's consolidated stands at 18.6 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA).

Its European sales in Q4 improved too as production grew 17 per cent QoQ with better plant availability. "Blast furnace 5 at Port Talbot, which was under shutdown for life extension programme since September 2018, resumed operations in January," it said.

However, its operation reported a decline in production in Q4 on the QoQ basis, mainly due to maintenance shutdowns at during the holidays.

Sales volume was 3.5 per cent higher QoQ, reflecting better sales at with improved rebars market sentiment, it added.

