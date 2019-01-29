China's HBIS to buy Southeast Asian holdings from Tata Steel

(Reuters) - China's will buy Tata Steel's production assets in Southeast Asia, its latest move to expand its overseas steelmaking capacity after an investment in the in December.

HBIS Group, the second-largest producer in China, will purchase Singapore-based (NSH), fully owned by Tata Steel, and the 67.9 percent stake that Tata holds in (Thailand) Public Company (TSTH) for $327 million and a 30 percent share of the equity of the new combined companies, HBIS and said on Monday.

NatSteel and TSTH have combined of around 3.7 million tonnes per year and assets in Singapore, Thailand, and

The deal came just one month after HBIS signed a memorandum of understanding on a $4.4 billion in the with production capacity of 8 million tonnes per year.

The Tata purchase will help HBIS narrow the gap with Baowu Group, the country's top steel firm. HBIS currently has 50 million tonnes of annual steelmaking capacity and the purchase would lift it above Japan's to become the world's third-largest steelmaker, according to data from the World Steel Association's website.

"This project will seize the chance of fast economic development and in Southeast Asia," HBIS said in its statement.

HBIS started to acquire assets overseas in 2016 when launched its supply-side reform to clamp down excessive capacity in the steel industry, forcing to look outside the country for production growth.

The company bought for 46 million euros ($52.58 million) in April 2016 and transformed it into Serbia Iron and Steel.

By the end of 2018, HBIS has invested in more than 70 across 30 countries, with total assets exceeding $50 billion, the company said in its statement.

The deal with is expected to be completed in three to four months, subject to regulatory approvals, the said.

