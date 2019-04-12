Telangana CM submits explanation to poll panel

Chief Minister on Friday submitted his explanation to the Election Commission, which had served notice to him for violating the Code of Conduct by allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindus in his speech at an election rally.

A delegation of Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders submitted this letter to

The poll panel had served a notice on the on April 9, asking him to submit an explanation on or before April 12.

The EC had received a complaint from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) that KCR, as Rao is popularly known, made derogatory remarks during an election rally at Karimnagar on March 17.

The poll panel prima facie found that Rao's remarks had the apotential of disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities.

It said by making the statement and appealing to communal feelings, Rao violated the Code of Conduct.

--IANS

ms/prs

