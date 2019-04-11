Telangana Governor, CM KCR cast votes

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao cast their votes on Thursday.
Governor and his wife Vimala Narasimhan exercised the franchise at a polling station near Raj Bhavan in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency here.
Chandrashekhar Rao, who is also President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and his wife Shobha Rao cast his votes in Chintamadaka village in Medak Lok Sabha constituency.
TRS chief's son and party Working President K.T. Rama Rao along with his wife K. Shailima exercised the voting right in Banjara Hills in Secunderabad constituency.
Chief minister's daughter K. Kavitha, who is seeking re-election from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency and her husband D. Anil Kumar cast their votes in Nizamabad. Talking to reporters, she urged people to come out and vote to strengthen the democracy.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, who is contesting for a fourth consecutive term from Hyderabad constituency, cast his vote in Shastripuram in the old city of Hyderabad.
State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is contesting from Nalgonda constituency, cast his vote in Kodad.
