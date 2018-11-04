This drink makes deadly brain tumour cells glow, aids surgery

A drink containing a compound that makes cells glow has helped surgeons in Britain to spot and safely remove brain

The research was carried out with patients who had suspected glioma, the most common form of brain

Treatment usually involves to remove as much of the as possible, but it can be challenging for surgeons to identify all of the cancer cells while avoiding healthy brain tissue.

In a trial presented at the 2018 (NCRI) cancer conference in Glasgow, the researchers said that using the fluorescent marker helped surgeons to distinguish the most cells from other brain tissue and they hope this will ultimately improve patient survival.

"We wanted to see if using a fluorescent marker could help surgeons objectively identify high-grade cells during surgery, allowing them to remove as possible while leaving normal brain tissue intact," said of the who presented the research.

The researchers used a compound called 5-aminolevulinic acid or 5-ALA, which glows pink when a light is shone on it.

Previous research had shown that, when consumed, 5-ALA accumulates in fast growing cancer cells and this means it can act as a fluorescent marker of high-grade cells.

The study involved patients with suspected treated at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, in or in Cambridge, UK.

They were aged between 23 and 77 years, with an average (median) age of 59 years.

Before to remove their brain tumours, each patient was given a drink containing 5-ALA.

Surgeons then used operating microscopes to help them look for fluorescent tissue while removing from the patients' brains.

The tissue they removed was sent to the pathology lab where scientists could confirm the accuracy of the surgeons' work.

A total of 99 patients received the 5-ALA marker and could be assessed for signs of fluorescence.

During their operations, surgeons reported seeing fluorescence in 85 patients and 81 of these were subsequently confirmed by pathologists to have high-grade disease, one was found to have and three could not be assessed.

In the 14 patients where surgeons did not see any fluorescence, could be subsequently evaluated by pathology but in all these cases, was confirmed.

"Neurosurgeons need to be able to distinguish tissue from other brain tissue, especially when the tumour contains fast growing, cells," of the who led the study said.

"This is the first prospective trial to show the benefits of using 5-ALA to improve the accuracy of diagnosing during These results show that the marker is very good at indicating the presence and location of cells," Watts added.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)