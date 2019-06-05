Thousands partake in clean Sabarmati drive

As thousands sweated it out, here on the World Day on Wednesday launched a massive five-day river clean-up campaign initiated by the Municipal Corporation.

A brain child of Municipal Vijay Nehra, the 'Swachh Maha Abhiyan' ( river clean-up campaign) was launched from the banks of the river near historic Sabarmati Ashram with the participation of more than 15,000 people.

An elated Nehra tweeted, "No words to explain what's happening today in The city has come together to clean the .. Such huge turnout that there is no space for people in the riverbed!!"

The Central Pollution Control Board's National Water Quality Programme has included the Sabarmati among the most polluted rivers in the country.

Rupani, who also participated in the clean-up in the dried up riverbed, told reporters here that, "This drive has been taken up for the first time in many years."

