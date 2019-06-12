Three arrested for SP leader's murder

-
Three people have been arrested from Dadri area in Greater Noida in connection with the murder of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramtek Kataria on May 31, the police said on Wednesday.
According to the Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal, Kataria was shot dead on May 31 near his house in Dadri.
"The accused have been identified as Nitesh, Baleshwar and Kapil who were arrested following a tip-off. The weapon and car used in the crime have also been recovered.
"During interrogation, Baleshwar, the mastermind, disclosed that in January his brother Ramesh's body was found on a railway track in Aligarh, following which a case was registered against Kataria. However, no action was taken against him," Jaiswal said.
According to the police, Baleshwar suspected that due to his political influence, Kataria would kill him too.
"Baleshwar had planned to kill Kataria to avenge his brother"s death," added Jaiswal.
