Goa airport services suspended for 2 hours

All flight operations at have been suspended for two hours on Saturday afternoon after a detachable fuel tank attached to a fell on the runway, spilling fuel and causing minor damage to the landing and take-off strip, an AAI said.

"Due to jettisoned fuel tank on the runway during MiG sortie the operations are closed for two hours at airport. Pl bear with us," of (AAI) tweeted on its official handle on Saturday afternoon.

Airport operations are likely to commence at around 4 p.m.

A for the airport said that personnel were at the site, cleaning the fuel from the runway and carrying out repairs along the stretch.

"These are external fuel tanks outfitted to in order to enable them to cover more distance. One such tank attached to a got jettisoned off the jet during a sortie and landed on the runway," the told IANS.

The airport is operated from located in the district.

