Asiya Andrabi linked directly with Pakistani army, received funds from ISI (Lead, correcting name)

Intensive questioning of Kashmiri separatist reveals that she came in close contact with kingpin Hafeez Saaed through a serving Army The happens to be a relative of Andriba, the of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, presently being interrogated by (NIA) along with two other separatist leaders.

A science graduate from University, she hit the news headlines when she unfurled a flag and recited the Pakistani anthem in four years ago. The brain behind this brazen act of was of

Sources in the NIA said that Andrabi's nephew is a in the Army. Her other close relatives are also having links with and its intelligence agency also has relatives in and through whom she received regular funds used for subversive activities against

The case (RC-10/2017) registered by the NIA against suggests that Saeed, the Amir of and mastermind behind terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, was funding her for aggravating the law and order situation in the valley. Intelligence inputs reveal that hawala operators linked with operatives in and played a key role in providing a cash flow to

The money was distributed to stone-pelters and supporters of Hurriyat who organised violent protests against the government in and other parts of the valley.

Sources said that besides Andrabi, separatist leaders Shabir Shah and Masarat Alam are also being interrogated by the NIA sleuths. The three separatists, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, faced an investigation conducted by the (ED) and the NIA for receiving funds and conniving with terrorists of organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen and the

The case is personally being monitored by Ajit Doval, who spear-heads the Centre's strategy in the Valley on the terror front.

In its charge sheet last year, the NIA has revealed separatist leaders received money from an operator. The operator had been close to officials in the and was also linked with a source in The money trail from across the border is now being investigated by the ED. The ED also has ample evidence against the separatist leaders who received funds from the to create chaos in the Valley.

