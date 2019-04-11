Three injured in Arunachal Pradesh poll clashes

Three persons were injured when supporters of two rival political parties clashed in the Assembly constituency of during polling on Thursday, an said.

The clash broke out outside a polling booth at Pipsorang, said. Further details were awaited as telecommunication connectivity in the area was bad, the said.

Police officials said the injured were taken to hospital by a helicopter.

is undergoing simultaneous polls. For the two Lok Sabha seats 12 candidates are in the fray, and for the 57 Assembly seats 181 are in the race.

Voter turnout in the state was 50.87 per cent till 3 p.m.

cast vote at the Lemberdung polling booth in district, bordering

Union for Home Kiren Rijju, seeking re-election for the third time from Arunachal West, is facing former of the Congress, National People Party's Khyoda Apik and Jarjum Ete of (Secular).

The BJP, as part of its "Mission 60 Plus 2", aims to win both seats in the state.

Three BJP candidates -- Phurpa Tsering from Dirang, Taba Tedir from Yachuli and Kento Jini from Along East -- won elections unopposed in the 60-seat Assembly after either other contestants withdrew or their candidature was rejected.

Voting is underway for 57 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies at 2,202 polling stations. There are 7,98,249 voters in the state.

