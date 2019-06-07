Three militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Three militants have been killed in an overnight gunfight between security forces and holed up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police sources said.

While one of the militants was killed on Thursday, two others were brought down after the encounter resumed at dawn. Their bodies along with a large cache of weapons were recovered on Friday from the in Panjran village of area.

Exact identities and group affiliations of the slain militants were being ascertained, the sources said adding that searches were still underway.

The operation was launched on Thursday on specific information about the presence of a group of militants hiding in Panjran village.

As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they had fired starting the encounter.

As a in district was suspended.

