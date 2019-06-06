Militants, security forces battle in Pulwama

A gunfight started on Thursday between militants and security forces in and Kashmir's district.

Police said that after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in Panjran village in Lassipora area, the security forces started a cordon and

"As the security forces neared the militants, they opened fire at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter," a said.

As a precaution, authorities suspended in

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)